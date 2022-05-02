Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $2.78 Million Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $450,263,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,491.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,954,000 after purchasing an additional 369,685 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,977 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $32,472,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,099,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $263.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.26 and a 1-year high of $498.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $324.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.53.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.
In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,916.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.67.
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
