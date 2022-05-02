Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,620,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 793,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,258,000 after acquiring an additional 17,210 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 665,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 569,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $212.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.37. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.90. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.50 and a 12-month high of $228.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $208,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

