Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $97.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.77 and a 200 day moving average of $103.64. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $81.96 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RJF. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

