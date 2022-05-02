Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLB. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 24.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLB opened at $77.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $351.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $138,859.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

