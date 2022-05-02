Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,236,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,146,000 after acquiring an additional 78,042 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $150,971.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $107,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHC opened at $19.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.