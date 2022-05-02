Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,079 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,829,000 after acquiring an additional 254,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 30.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 86.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

PHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($55.38) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. ING Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €29.20 ($31.40) to €26.50 ($28.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of PHG opened at $25.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.47. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $58.67. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

