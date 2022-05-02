Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $86.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.79. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $133.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.51. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $26.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SONY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

