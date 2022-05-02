Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 34,609 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,092 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,609 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,633,000 after buying an additional 5,737,071 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,990 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,711,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,132 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,215,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,065,000 after purchasing an additional 660,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,353,000 after purchasing an additional 606,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CFG opened at $39.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.