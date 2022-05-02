Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,114 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Equifax by 11.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 644.1% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 46.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.54.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $203.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.63 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.66 and its 200-day moving average is $251.21.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

