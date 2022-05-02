Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 2,301 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,424 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,416 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,039 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,077,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,855,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78,170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 782,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,974,000 after acquiring an additional 781,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total transaction of $535,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,950 shares of company stock worth $12,975,167 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $273.22 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $292.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.38 and its 200-day moving average is $227.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

