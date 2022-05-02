ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS opened at $71.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.48.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

