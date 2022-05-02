ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 6,069 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBHS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FBHS opened at $71.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.62. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

