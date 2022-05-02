abrdn plc Purchases 472 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

abrdn plc raised its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 744.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EGP opened at $187.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.15. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.69 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.86.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 45.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.44.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

