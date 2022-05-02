Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,553,862 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 113,168 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.11% of Franklin Resources worth $186,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $24.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.69%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,079,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,757,759.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

