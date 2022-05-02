Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 49,434 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,434 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $10,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTLA opened at $49.03 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTLA. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 21st. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

