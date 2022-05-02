Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 291 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Rogers were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth $95,242,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth $76,375,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $270.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.64. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $172.84 and a 52-week high of $274.51.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Rogers’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

