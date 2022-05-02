Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,934 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.81.

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ALB opened at $192.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.91. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $150.00 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 180.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.66%.

About Albemarle (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.