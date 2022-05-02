Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 719 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Crane worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Crane by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $96.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.43 and its 200-day moving average is $102.78. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $114.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

