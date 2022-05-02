Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,221 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBHS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,183,000 after buying an additional 583,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after buying an additional 193,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 816,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,325,000 after buying an additional 159,719 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after buying an additional 135,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 846.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after buying an additional 114,011 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

FBHS stock opened at $71.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

