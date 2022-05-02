Westpac Banking Corp Takes $3.81 Million Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,152 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $148.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.79. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $114.05 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYNA. TheStreet cut shares of Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.08.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

