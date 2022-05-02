Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,635 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.14% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 60.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $173.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.06 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 1.66%. Analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

