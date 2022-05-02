Westpac Banking Corp Buys 775 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,673,000 after purchasing an additional 395,086 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Snap-on by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,774,000 after purchasing an additional 225,831 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,766,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,327,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Snap-on by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 437,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 120,933 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

NYSE SNA opened at $212.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

