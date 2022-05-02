Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 19.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,964 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,163,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,033,000 after acquiring an additional 146,132 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,737,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,254,000 after acquiring an additional 926,746 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,387,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,104,000 after acquiring an additional 471,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,000,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,805,000 after acquiring an additional 778,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of MFC opened at $19.56 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MFC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

Manulife Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.