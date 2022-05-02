American Century Companies Inc. Has $6.91 Million Stock Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 230.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,759 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at $2,407,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after acquiring an additional 71,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on EBS. Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $32.38 on Monday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $68.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average is $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

