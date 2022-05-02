Raymond James & Associates Has $20.49 Million Stake in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,148,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,497 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of Aegon worth $20,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 355.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,143 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aegon by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,430,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 647,245 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 374.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 326,616 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aegon by 10.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,089,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after buying an additional 297,122 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aegon by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 249,116 shares during the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aegon alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEG. UBS Group reduced their price target on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.48) to €5.00 ($5.38) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.40 ($5.81) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.60 ($6.02) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.38) to €4.70 ($5.05) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aegon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.34.

Shares of AEG stock opened at $5.14 on Monday. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Aegon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.