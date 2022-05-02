The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 104.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,360 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 177,713 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $20,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 301,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 270,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,018,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 651.7% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 36,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 31,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK stock opened at $42.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average is $55.80. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.66%.

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.