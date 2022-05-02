Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires Shares of 162 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 31.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $578,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $716,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $120.15 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.85 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.40. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.69.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

