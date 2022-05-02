Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,934,000 after buying an additional 824,430 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,473,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,879,000 after buying an additional 443,871 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,039,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,774,000 after buying an additional 242,294 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,019,000 after buying an additional 25,068 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,582,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,642,000 after buying an additional 102,271 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $40.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average is $44.52. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $53.46.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

