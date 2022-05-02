Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,609 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.20% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $9,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,023 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 79,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,464 shares of company stock valued at $72,999. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PACB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $6.34 on Monday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $36.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. The firm had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

