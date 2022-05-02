Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 405 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 50.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,438,000 after acquiring an additional 56,450 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000.

NASDAQ WING opened at $91.76 on Monday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.40 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.17, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.80.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.55%.

WING has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.33.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

