Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-835 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $711.55 million.Lantheus also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.67-0.73 EPS.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $66.41 on Monday. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $68.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was up 125.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNTH. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 12,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $726,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,485.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,041,768.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,618 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,663 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 162.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lantheus by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

