Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $442.81.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $338.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $335.63 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $396.84 and a 200-day moving average of $459.63.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.