TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

NYSE:TRP opened at $52.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average of $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $59.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 109.51%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. US Capital Advisors lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,419,000 after buying an additional 75,301 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,706,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

