Jacobs Engineering Group (J) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of J stock opened at $138.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $150.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on J shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.22.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

