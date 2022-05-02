Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS.

Shares of PSX opened at $86.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.11%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3,636.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

