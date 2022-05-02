Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 553.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.50.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IT opened at $290.55 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.53 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.50 and a 200-day moving average of $304.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

