Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 922 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of MaxLinear worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $827,286.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,240. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MXL. Benchmark upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $47.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average of $61.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

