The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,744,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Hershey by 119.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 679,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,009,000 after acquiring an additional 370,564 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Hershey by 143.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 463,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,503,000 after acquiring an additional 273,395 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Hershey by 583.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 277,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,707,000 after acquiring an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 45.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,680,000 after acquiring an additional 211,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $30,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $203,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock valued at $206,063,291. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey stock opened at $225.77 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $163.16 and a 1 year high of $231.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.83. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 64.05%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.40.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

