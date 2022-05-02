Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,016 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Digital Turbine worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 71,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on APPS. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $31.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.18. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $93.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.