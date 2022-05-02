Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.24% of Alleghany worth $21,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on Y shares. StockNews.com lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities cut shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $836.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $769.59 and a 200-day moving average of $706.22. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $585.10 and a one year high of $862.87.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Alleghany Profile (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.