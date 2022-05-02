CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of CRH worth $22,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in CRH by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CRH from €54.00 ($58.06) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CRH from €58.00 ($62.37) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($60.22) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $39.58 on Monday. CRH plc has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $54.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.2266 dividend. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

CRH Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.