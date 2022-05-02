Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 35,829 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,829 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $9,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 277.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after buying an additional 19,343 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRSP stock opened at $49.62 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $169.76. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average of $71.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.43.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

