Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,439 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,828 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $23,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Universal Health Services by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,609,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $122.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.54.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

