First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 718.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,623 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.31% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $30,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,943 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,261 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,723,000 after acquiring an additional 93,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,690,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $96.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 419.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.18.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $112,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $42,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,905 shares of company stock worth $992,325 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

