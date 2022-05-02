Raymond James & Associates Sells 29,434 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,434 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.30% of US Foods worth $23,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in US Foods by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in US Foods by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000.

In related news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder purchased 6,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USFD. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. CL King began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

USFD opened at $37.62 on Monday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 72.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

