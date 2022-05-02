Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,052 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.48% of Webster Financial worth $24,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,183,000 after buying an additional 122,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Webster Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,974,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,537,000 after purchasing an additional 44,367 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,619,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,194,000 after acquiring an additional 49,684 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,300,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,628,000 after acquiring an additional 89,977 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 893,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,637,000 after buying an additional 60,836 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

NYSE:WBS opened at $49.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.29. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $430,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Webster Financial (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.