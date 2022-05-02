TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TransUnion were worth $23,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in TransUnion by 5.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

NYSE:TRU opened at $87.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.47 and a one year high of $125.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.61%.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark acquired 277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

