Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $773,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,616,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,939 shares of company stock worth $3,321,962. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SIG opened at $70.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.27. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $55.75 and a 12-month high of $111.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.51.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

