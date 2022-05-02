Swiss National Bank Sells 2,600 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $27,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on AMH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.28.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $39.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.03, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $35.89 and a 1-year high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

About American Homes 4 Rent (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.