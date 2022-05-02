First Trust Advisors LP Has $29.16 Million Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,238,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,224 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $29,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,299,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,207,000 after buying an additional 2,720,806 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,975,000. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,980,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,643,000 after buying an additional 1,252,089 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,476,000 after buying an additional 1,044,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $14,296,000. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DISCA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $24.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $42.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

